What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep Today
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 09, 2018 7:56am   Comments
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing guidance updates from Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA), and Express Scripts Holdings Co (NASDAQ: ESRX), followthrough in the GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) trade, and early headlines out of the Consumer Electronics Show.  

Featured Guests:

  • Nic Chahine, author of Create Income With Options Spreads

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

