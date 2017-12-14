On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing the market's reaction to the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NYSE: FOXA) deal with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) earnings, and JPMorgan's downgrade of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX).

Featured guest:

8:35 a.m.: JC Parents, founder of AllStarCharts

