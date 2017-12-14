Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 14
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 14, 2017 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 14

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing the market's reaction to the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NYSE: FOXA) deal with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) earnings, and JPMorgan's downgrade of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX).

Featured guest:

  • 8:35 a.m.: JC Parents, founder of AllStarCharts

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Watch PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepPreviews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas Interview

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + FOXA)

Pivotal Breaks Down The Disney-Fox Bid
Everything We Know About Disney's Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 12: Fox-Disney, Repros Therapeutics-Allergan, Agrium-Macrofertil
8 Stocks To Play The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Release
Inflation Ticks Higher; Federal Reserve's Two-Day Meeting Starts Today
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin, Comcast Drops Fox Bid, FOMC Meeting Begins
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FOXA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.