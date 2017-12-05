Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 5
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 05, 2017
Weak Dollar, Weak United States? (Seeking Alpha)

On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing trading opportunities in Alibaba Holding Group Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), and how long the rotation out of tech into other sectors will continue.

Featured guests:

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

