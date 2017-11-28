On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're breaking down the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD), big ratings changes to Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc (NYSE: LOW) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), and Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) guidance.

Featured guests:

8:15 a.m.: trader Marc Chaimowitz from Weedhoppa

8:35 a.m.: options trader Nic Chahine from Create Income With Options Spreads

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepPreviews Pre-Market Outlook Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.