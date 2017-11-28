Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 28
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 28, 2017
On today's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're breaking down the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD), big ratings changes to Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Lowe's Companies, Inc (NYSE: LOW) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), and Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) guidance.

Featured guests:

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

