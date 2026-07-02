CrowdStrike Begins Split-Adjusted Trading Following 4-for-1 Stock Split

Here is a breakdown of the key catalysts shaping Thursday afternoon’s price action.

CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trending higher. What’s driving CRWD shares up?

What the 4-for-1 Stock Split Means for CrowdStrike Shareholders

Thursday’s move also comes as CrowdStrike began trading on a split-adjusted basis Thursday morning following its previously announced four-for-one stock split.

Shareholders of record as of June 25 received three additional shares for every share held after the close of business on July 1, with split-adjusted trading beginning Thursday morning.

The split does not change CrowdStrike’s market value or the economic value of investors’ holdings, but it lowers the per-share trading price and increases the number of shares outstanding.

That can matter to investors because a lower nominal share price may make the stock appear more accessible to retail traders and can sometimes improve trading liquidity, even though the company’s underlying fundamentals are unchanged.

CRWD Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, CRWD is extended but still firmly in control: it’s trading about 12.4% above its 20-day SMA ($174.09) and roughly 55.7% above its 200-day SMA ($125.65). The bullish stack of moving averages (20-day above the 50-day, and the 50-day above the 200-day) keeps the longer-term uptrend intact, reinforced by the golden cross that triggered in May.

Momentum is the bigger near-term question, with RSI at 72.82—overbought territory that often signals the move is getting stretched and may need consolidation even if the primary trend stays up. Price is also pressing right up against the top of its 52-week range, which can invite profit-taking and quick pullbacks.

Key Resistance: $196.50 — the 52-week high area where upside attempts can stall as sellers defend the prior peak

What Is CrowdStrike and Its Business Model?

CrowdStrike is a cloud-native cybersecurity company specializing in security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. Its core product is the Falcon platform, which aims to give enterprises a unified view to detect and respond to threats across their IT environments.

That positioning matters because security spending tends to be more resilient than many other IT budgets, especially when markets get choppy. The Austin, Texas-based company was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019, and it remains a closely watched bellwether for sentiment in high-growth cybersecurity.

What Would $1,000 Invested in CRWD Be Worth Today?

A $1,000 investment in CrowdStrike Holdings on July 2, 2021, would have grown to $3,077 by July 2, 2026 — a 207.7% total return over the five-year period. The stake swung between $373 and more than $3,000 along the way.

The ride included a deep drawdown, with the period’s low arriving on January 6, 2023, and a maximum drawdown of -67.7%. After sitting at $736 on July 5, 2022, the position was $574 on July 3, 2023 before rebounding to $1,514 on July 2, 2024 and $1,951 on July 2, 2025. It crossed $2,000 on June 30, 2025 and reached $3,000 on June 1, 2026.

On an annualized basis, CrowdStrike Holdings returned 25.2% over the period, ahead of the S&P 500’s 11.5% annualized return and the Nasdaq 100’s 14.8%. Among peers, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was the closest comparison listed, with a 41.4% annualized return.

Today, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of about $199.22 billion.

CRWD Stock Price Action Update for Thursday

CRWD Stock Price Activity: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 1.87% at $196.80 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock