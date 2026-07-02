Netflix Stock Defies Tech Sell-Off Thursday: What's Going On?

Netflix stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind NFLX gains?

Critical Technical Levels for NFLX Stock

Netflix’s strong move on Thursday comes as investors step in following months of selling pressure. Even with today’s pop, the longer-term trend is still pointed down: the stock is trading about 7.2% below its 50-day SMA ($84.13) and about 18.7% below its 200-day SMA ($96.11).

Momentum indicators stand out for Netflix. RSI, which sits at 48.46 — basically neutral — suggests the bounce hasn’t pushed the stock into "stretched" territory yet. RSI is a quick way to gauge whether price action is getting overheated or washed out versus its recent range, and this reading fits a choppy, decision-point tape rather than a clean trend reversal.

Key Resistance : $91.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, and it lines up with the broader "back above the 50-day" reclaim area traders often watch

: $91.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, and it lines up with the broader "back above the 50-day" reclaim area traders often watch Key Support: $71.00 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting just above the $70.86 52-week low zone from June

What Is Driving Netflix’s Push Into Live Sports?

Netflix is trying to make that sports slate a "sticky" engagement driver at a moment when index leadership has been unusually concentrated, with Information Technology now sitting at a record 39% of the S&P 500’s total market value. That concentration dynamic matters for Netflix because crowded leadership can make investors quicker to rotate into perceived "durable attention" platforms when mega-cap tech wobbles.

What Is Netflix’s Business Model and Growth Strategy?

Netflix runs a pretty straightforward model: one global streaming service, with more than 300 million subscribers worldwide and exposure to most of the global population outside of China. Historically, it’s focused on on-demand TV series, movies, and documentaries rather than building a regular live programming slate.

That’s why the live-sports push is getting so much attention—sports can create appointment viewing and recurring "must-watch" moments that on-demand libraries don’t always deliver. Netflix also added ad-supported plans in 2022, which gives it another lever (advertising) alongside subscription fees as it tries to keep growth and engagement steady.

NFLX Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect for July 2026

The countdown is on: NetFlix Inc is set to report earnings on July 16, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 79 cents (Up from 72 cents YoY)

: 79 cents (Up from 72 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.58 Billion (Up from $11.08 Billion YoY)

: $12.58 Billion (Up from $11.08 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.9x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $113.36. Recent analyst moves include:

BofA Securities : Buy (Maintains Target to $125.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $125.00) (May 18) Guggenheim : Buy (Maintains Target to $120.00) (May 15)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $120.00) (May 15) Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)

Netflix Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile with weak momentum and a less compelling value setup. For longer-term bulls, that often means waiting for the trend to improve (or a clean reclaim of key moving averages) before treating rallies as more than bounces.

NFLX Stock Price Movement on Thursday

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were up 5.43% at $78.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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