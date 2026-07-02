IREN Stock Plummets 12% as Governance Backlash Meets Nasdaq Sell-Off

IREN stock is showing notable weakness. Why are IREN shares down?

What Is Driving IREN Stock Lower?

The governance debate is landing as traders stay cautious on AI infrastructure execution, after IREN’s recent pullback was framed as part of broader profit-taking across GPU-cloud narratives in a broader market sell-off.

Compounding the pressure is a sharp tech sector downturn Thursday afternoon, with the Nasdaq-100 falling nearly 2%—a macro headwind that can easily magnify company-specific headline risk.

IREN Stock: Key Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend perspective, the stock is still up 142.78% over the past 12 months, but the current tape is decisively bearish: price is trading 28.9% below the 20-day SMA ($53.27) and 30.4% below the 50-day SMA ($54.46). It’s also below the 100-day SMA ($47.81) and 200-day SMA ($49.11), signaling that the recent drawdown has overwhelmed the intermediate trend.

Momentum is best framed through MACD right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. Structurally, the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces the near-term downtrend, even though the longer-term backdrop still shows a golden cross (50-day above 200-day) that formed in May.

Key Resistance : $45.50 — a nearby rebound ceiling that also sits close to the 100-day SMA zone ($47.81), where sellers often reassert control after sharp selloffs

: $45.50 — a nearby rebound ceiling that also sits close to the 100-day SMA zone ($47.81), where sellers often reassert control after sharp selloffs Key Support: $36.00 — a nearby floor just below current price that can act as the next "line in the sand" if selling continues

What Does IREN Do in AI and Bitcoin Mining?

IREN owns data centers powered by renewable energy in Canada and the US for bitcoin mining and AI cloud infrastructure. The company is working to convert existing bitcoin capacity toward AI use cases while also securing new power and land to expand its data center footprint.

That backdrop matters for today’s move because the debate isn’t about whether AI infrastructure demand exists—it’s about how the economics and governance flow through to shareholders. The company has also highlighted work alongside major AI ecosystem players like Microsoft, which keeps the long-term narrative intact even as compensation headlines raise near-term scrutiny.

IREN Stock Verdict: Momentum vs. Value

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for IREN Limited Ordinary Shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 93.94) — Despite the sharp pullback, the longer-term trend profile still screens as strong versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 93.94) — Despite the sharp pullback, the longer-term trend profile still screens as strong versus the broader market. Value: Weak (Score: 17.07) — The stock screens as expensive on traditional valuation metrics, leaving less room for error if growth expectations cool.

The Verdict: IREN Limited Ordinary Shares’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven profile paired with weak value characteristics. For longer-term bulls, that usually means the setup works best when price action stabilizes and trend signals reassert—otherwise, premium valuation can magnify drawdowns during sentiment shocks.

IREN Stock Price Movement on Thursday

IREN Stock Price Activity: Iren shares were down 12.23% at $38.02 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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