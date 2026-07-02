Why Is Reddit Stock Pulling Back on Thursday?

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) stock is trading lower on Thursday, primarily due to profit-taking and a minor cooling period following a 12.5% single-day surge during the previous session.

The decline follows a sharp upward move on Wednesday, which was driven by investor optimism regarding the company’s artificial intelligence data-licensing leverage.

• Reddit shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is RDDT stock falling?

Cooling From AI Data Optimism

Thursday’s downward movement represents short-term traders locking in these recent gains.

Rising Short Interest Dynamics

Recent market data indicate a rise in short interest for the platform. Short interest increased during the last reporting period, climbing from 13.40 million shares to 16.47 million shares. This short positioning represents 11.7% of the company’s publicly available float.

Based on the recent average daily trading volume of 4.74 million shares, short sellers would require 3.47 days to close out their short positions without triggering a sharp upward movement in the stock price.

Context on Recent Corporate Growth

Critical Levels To Watch for RDDT Stock

Even after the drop, the stock is still trading 9.8% above its 20-day SMA ($173.52) and 15.7% above its 50-day SMA ($164.62). It’s also only 3.2% above the 200-day SMA ($184.51).

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the stock is still living with the "Death Cross" from March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which can keep longer-term investors cautious on rallies.

Key Resistance : $213

: $213 Key Support: $158.50

RDDT Stock Price Activity: Reddit shares were down 3.32% at $191.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Henry Franklin/Shutterstock