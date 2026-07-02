Applied Optoelectronics Stock Plummets 15% Thursday as Investors Rotate Out of Unprofitable Tech

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares are trading sharply lower Thursday afternoon as high-beta tech winners cool off during a risk-off stretch for growth names.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Applied Optoelectronics stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s weighing on AAOI shares?

What Is Driving AAOI Stock Lower?

The current narrative around AAOI has centered on optical interconnect demand for 500K+ GPU factories, where copper can become a bottleneck and more traffic shifts toward optics as AI data centers scale. Even with that backdrop, the stock is sliding as broader tech pressure weighs on high-beta leaders.

Applied Optoelectronics is also trading in a tape where "AI exposure over profitability" has been a dominant bid, with unprofitable Russell 2000 companies up 60% since April 2025 versus 38% for profitable peers.

That risk-on preference can unwind fast when volatility spikes, even if the long-term AI plumbing story remains intact, if investors keep rewarding the theme.

AAOI Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, AAOI is still in a long-term upcycle (up 342.49% over the past 12 months), but the near-term damage is clear: the stock is trading 27.1% below its 20-day SMA ($162.16) and 29.9% below its 50-day SMA ($168.60). It’s also 10.9% below its 100-day SMA ($132.68), even while it remains 43.8% above its 200-day SMA ($82.22), which is the line that often defines the longer-term bull/bear boundary.

Momentum is leaning bearish right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it usually means rallies are having a harder time sustaining.

Key Resistance: $119.00 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, especially with price still well below the 100-day and 50-day trend measures.

What Does Applied Optoelectronics Do?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products across four end markets: internet data center, CATV, telecom, and FTTH. It designs and manufactures optical communications products at different levels of integration, from components and subassemblies to modules and turn-key equipment.

That positioning is why the stock keeps getting tied to AI data center buildouts—more compute density tends to mean more networking complexity, and optics becomes more important as bandwidth needs climb. The company also operates across the U.S., China and Taiwan, with manufacturing and R&D footprints that support scaling production when demand accelerates.

What Would $1,000 in AAOI Be Worth Today?

A $1,000 investment in Applied Optoelectronics on July 2, 2021 would have grown to $13,943 by July 2, 2026 — a 1,294.3% return over the five-year period. The stake swung between $177 and more than $26,000, ending well below its 2026 peak.

The ride included a steep early drop, with the position hitting its period low on July 11, 2022 before rebounding. From there, it climbed to a period high on May 13, 2026, then pulled back into the end of the measurement window on July 2, 2026. Along the way, the maximum drawdown for the period was -82.6%.

Applied Optoelectronics 69.4% annualized return over the period far outpaced the S&P 500’s 11.5% annualized return. It also topped the Nasdaq 100’s 14.9% annualized return.

Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of about $10.85 billion.

AAOI Stock Price Activity on Thursday

AAOI Stock Price Activity: Applied Optoelectronics shares were down 15.93% at $116.86 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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