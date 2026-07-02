Lucid Shares Sink After CFO Change Despite Higher Vehicle Deliveries

Also, the company provided strong second-quarter production and delivery numbers. The company produced 4,774 vehicles (+24% year over year) and delivered 3,953 (+19% year over year) during the second quarter, with a focus on aligning manufacturing capacity with market demand.

• Lucid Group shares are sliding. Why is LCID stock falling?

CFO Change

The company disclosed the departure of Taoufiq Boussaid as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company. Alexander De Bock will join Lucid as the new CFO.

Boussaid will remain with the company through the release of its second-quarter results.

With this, Lucid aims to simplify its leadership structure, appointing key leaders across various functions to enhance collaboration and decision-making.

Peer Performance

The announcement comes amid a flurry of strong delivery results across the global EV sector:

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) reported 107,658 vehicles delivered in the second quarter, reflecting 49.4% Y/Y growth thanks to ongoing growth in the premium electric vehicle market.

LCID Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Trend Signals

Currently, Lucid Group’s stock price is $6.11, which is 13% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $5.47 but 20.2% below its 100-day SMA of $7.75. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing, even if the overall trend remains bearish.

Key Resistance : $7 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $7 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $5.50 — Nearby level where buyers previously stepped in.

LCID vs. Consumer Discretionary: Sector Performance Check

Lucid Group is currently underperforming its sector, which ranks nine out of 11 sectors. The Consumer Discretionary sector has seen a slight decline of 0.56% today, and over the past 30 days, it has only marginally decreased by 0.21%. Despite the sector’s recent strength over the past 90 days, where it gained 7.61%, Lucid’s performance has lagged, indicating company-specific challenges.

LCID Earnings Date and Analyst Estimates To Watch

Lucid Group is slated to provide its next financial update on Aug. 4, 2026 (confirmed).

Revenue Estimate: $415.04 Million (Up from $259.43 Million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with a consensus price target of $9.73. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers target to $14 on May 15)

: Buy (Lowers target to $14 on May 15) TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers target to $7 on May 6)

: Hold (Lowers target to $7 on May 6) Benchmark: Downgraded to Hold on May 6)

How Lucid (LCID) Ranks On Momentum and Market Signals

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Lucid, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 1.83) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Lucid’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum. This could suggest a cautious approach for investors as the company navigates its operational restructuring and market conditions.

LCID ETF Exposure: Funds with the Biggest Weighting

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL): 2.02% Weight

(NYSE:HAIL): 2.02% Weight GraniteShares 2x Long LCID Daily ETF (NASDAQ:LCDL): 66.67% Weight

Significance: Because Lucid carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LCID Stock Price Today: Shares Slide After Leadership Update

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 7.92% at $6.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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