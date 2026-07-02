FuelCell Energy Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Driving the Move?

FuelCell Energy stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why are FCEL shares down?

What Fueled FuelCell Energy’s Recent Surge?

The recent surge has been fueled by a June 24 strategic agreement with Fit Energy USA for up to 380 megawatts of on-site, clean baseload power for data centers, including an immediate deposit tied to an initial 30 MW scheduled to begin delivery later this year.

A second boost came June 29, when the Export-Import Bank of the United States approved a $49 million, non-dilutive loan-guarantee financing package to support fuel cell equipment deliveries to South Korea, with about $22 million disbursed June 30 and a second tranche expected in October 2026.

Critical Levels To Watch For FCEL Stock

Thursday’s drop looks more like a momentum reset than a trend break: the stock is still trading above its major moving averages, including the 20-day SMA ($22.03) and 50-day SMA ($19.33). Longer-term, the structure remains extended, with shares up 419.83% over the past 12 months and still well above the 200-day SMA ($10.75).

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens here: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing even if price is choppy. In plain English, MACD compares two moving averages, and being above the signal line often points to improving momentum after a pullback.

Key Resistance: $27.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number area where rebounds can stall

What Is FuelCell Energy and Its Business Model?

FuelCell Energy Inc is a clean energy technology company that develops, designs, produces, and services high-temperature fuel cells used for clean electric power generation. Its molten carbonate fuel cell systems generate electricity electrochemically with ultra low emissions and high efficiency, and the company also manages projects end-to-end through long-term power purchase, service, and engineering procurement agreements.

Current Price Action for FCEL Stock Today

FCEL Stock Price Activity: FuelCell Energy shares were down 14.24% at $27.35 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of FuelCell Energy