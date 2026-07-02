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Red financial candlestick chart showing a sharp market decline with glowing red numbers in the background.
July 2, 2026 11:30 AM 2 min read

StepStone Stock Falls After Hunterbrook Short Report Flags $2.3 Billion Liability

Hunterbrook Media disclosed that Hunterbrook Capital is short STEP and long a basket of comparable securities. StepStone did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Hunterbrook Flags StepStone Private Wealth Liability

Hunterbrook notes that SPW’s assets under management surged from $3 billion in 2024 to roughly $18 billion today. Since April 1, CH Equity Partners, an entity controlled by SPW executives, has held the right to force a buyout of profit interests tied to the retail arm. Hunterbrook estimates this liability at $2.3 billion, contrasted against just $213 million in corporate cash.

Why It Matters for STEP Investors

Hunterbrook argues StepStone may be forced to dilute shareholders by issuing stock or raising debt to fund the obligation. The report also questions opaque private-market valuations and fees tied to unrealized gains.

StepStone pushed back, telling Hunterbrook its valuation analysis is "fundamentally flawed." The company stated the deal is structured at a discount to STEP’s current multiple and noted that valuations are strictly reviewed by auditors, an independent board, and a third-party agent.

STEP Stock Edges Lower Thursday Morning

STEP Price Action: StepStone Group shares were down 1.45% at $40.07 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $38.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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