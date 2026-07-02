Boeing Stock Surges On Thursday: Here's Why

The company announced Wednesday that it will report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 28. Wall Street analysts estimate a quarterly loss of 27 cents per share alongside a projected revenue target of $23.92 billion.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported an earnings loss of 20 cents per share, which outpaced consensus estimates of a 75-cent loss per share. First-quarter revenue reached $22.22 billion, exceeding expectations of $21.96 billion.

MQ-28 Ghost Bat Joins Joint Force Exercise

The advance follows an announcement that Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat participated in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to corporate updates from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, the Australian-developed aircraft integrated with U.S. Pacific Command forces, marking the first time a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) has deployed to a multinational, joint operational exercise.

The MQ-28 operated alongside crewed platforms, including the F-35A and F-35B, to refine tactics around the Marianas Island Range Complex.

Production Totals and Recent IT Disruption

The positive trading session follows a recent report by The Air Current indicating that an unplanned IT outage disrupted manufacturing operations coast to coast on Monday. Boeing stated that the technical failure affected some computer systems and applications but was not suspected to be a cyberattack.

Prior to the disruption, Boeing recorded 250 commercial jet deliveries through May, including 143 units in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the company’s total backlog stood at $695 billion, reflecting more than 6,100 commercial airplanes.

BA Stock Price Activity: Boeing shares were up 3.29% at $225.77 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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