Kratos Rallies as Air Defense Demand Drives Fresh Contract Win

Kratos Wins Air Defense Contract

The company said work under the award will take place at a secure Kratos manufacturing facility.

Kratos did not provide additional program details, citing security, competitive, and other considerations.

Kratos develops military-grade hardware, products, and systems for defense, national security, and global markets.

Its capabilities include air defense, missiles, radar, hypersonics, directed energy, and counter-unmanned aerial systems. The company also works in CBRN, drones, and strategic systems.

Rising Air Defense Demand

"Building military-grade hardware on schedule and on budget, hardware that must work every time, is hard, and is also a clear differentiating capability of Kratos. The entire C5ISR team is proud to have been selected for this critical national security program," said Tom Mills, president of Kratos’ C5ISR Division.

CEO Eric DeMarco said," Kratos’ air defense-related hardware, products, and systems business, both in the United States and internationally, is currently seeing increased demand from numerous customers for multiple systems, platforms, and technologies."

KTOS Technical Outlook: Key Levels And Momentum

The stock’s current price is approximately 6.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $54.09, indicating a bullish short-term trend.

However, it remains 27.3% below its 200-day SMA of $79.29, suggesting potential long-term challenges.

Momentum indicators are showing signs of improvement, with the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) above its signal line, indicating that downside pressure is easing. This suggests that the stock may be gaining momentum as it attempts to recover from previous lows.

Key Resistance : $67.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, tied to a round-number area.

: $67.00 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, tied to a round-number area. Key Support: $53.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, indicating potential buying interest.

KTOS Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is expected to provide its next financial update on August 6, 2026.

Analysts estimate EPS of 13 cents, up from 11 cents, and revenue of $411.62 million, up from $351.50 million.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $101.64. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Initiated with Outperform (Target $85.00) (July 1)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $85.00) (July 1) JP Morgan : Upgraded to Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (June 12)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (June 12) Citizens: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $105.00) (May 8)

KTOS ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Stakes

Significance: Because KTOS carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

KTOS Price Action: Kratos Defense & Security shares were up 4.58% at $55.47 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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