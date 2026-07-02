What's Driving Velo3D Stock?

Velo3D stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind VELO gains?

What Is Driving Velo3D’s Stock Today?

Earlier this week, the company outlined a major manufacturing footprint expansion, including plans for a 288,747-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Livermore, California, aimed at tripling production capacity to meet what management described as growing defense and aerospace demand.

The stock’s volatility has been pronounced this week, with shares down about 6% on Tuesday after a 10.5% rally on Monday, underscoring how quickly positioning can flip as traders weigh the expansion narrative against the short thesis. Short interest is also elevated, according to Benzinga Pro, which is likely adding to the volatility in the name.

Critical Technical Levels for VELO Stock

Momentum is best framed by RSI, which is neutral at 45.64—suggesting the bounce is happening without the stock being technically "stretched" to the upside. In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has become overheated; here, it points to a reset phase after RSI pushed into overbought territory in May.

Key levels are tight and actionable given where the stock sits versus its moving averages:

Key Resistance : $18.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day EMA ($18.90) zone overhead

: $18.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day EMA ($18.90) zone overhead Key Support: $15.00 — a nearby round-number floor that lines up with the broader consolidation area above the 100-day SMA ($15.29)

What Does Velo3D Do?

Velo3D Inc provides additive manufacturing (AM), also referred to as three-dimensional printing (3D printing), focused on producing high-value metal parts with better performance, cost, and lead times. Its platform combines Flow print-prep software, the Sapphire production system, and Assure real-time quality assurance software into an end-to-end workflow.

That business model is why capacity expansion matters so much to the stock: moving customers from prototyping into full-scale production is where utilization, repeat orders, and operating leverage can start to show up. It’s also why the name can trade with extra volatility when investors debate the durability of aerospace and defense demand and the credibility of longer-term growth.

Current Price Action for VELO Stock

VELO Stock Price Activity: Velo3D shares were up 5.60% at $16.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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