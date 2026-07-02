Why is Lucas GC Stock Falling on Thursday?

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) stock traded lower on Thursday morning following an official update regarding its capital strategy.

The company announced the termination of its previously established financing and share-sale programs, citing an ongoing evaluation of prevailing market conditions and corporate priorities.

Termination Of At-The-Market Offering Program

Lucas GC has ended its at the market offering agreement with Maxim Group LLC.

Under the initial framework of the ATM Offering Program, the company maintained the discretion to sell Class A ordinary shares up to an aggregate offering price of $20 million, with Maxim Group operating as the sales agent or principal.

Lucas GC confirmed that no securities were issued or sold under this program prior to its termination.

Withdrawal Of Proposed Public Offering

Alongside the conclusion of the ATM program, the company discontinued its separate Proposed Public Offering.

This planned capital initiative initially comprised Class A ordinary shares, ordinary warrants, and pre-funded warrants.

Similar to the ATM framework, Lucas GC disclosed that zero securities were issued or sold in connection with the proposed public offering before its formal cancellation.

AI Intellectual Property Context

This shift in capital planning occurs after recent additions to the company’s intellectual property portfolio.

On June 10, Lucas GC received two invention patents related to agentic artificial intelligence applications within the insurance vertical.

Chairman and CEO Howard Lee previously noted that the firm invested over $70 million in research and development from 2023 to 2025, representing more than 14% of its total revenue over that period.

How Lucas GC Operates in Human Capital Management

Lucas GC is a technology-driven, online, agent-centric human capital management service provider targeting professionals in China, built around a PaaS-style model.

It operates across recruitment services, outsourcing services, and other services.

LGCL Price Action: Lucas GC shares were down 30.27% at $1.29 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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