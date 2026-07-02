Celsius Shares Reclaim 20-Day and 50-Day Moving Averages as Momentum Shifts

Celsius Holdings stock is gaining positive traction. What’s driving CELH shares up?

What Is Driving CELH’s Recent Rebound?

The latest push higher is being framed as a technical "catch-up" bounce after a prolonged slide, with price reclaiming the 20-day and 50-day moving averages as near-term trend gauges start to improve. Even with that bounce, the stock is still well below longer-term reference points that often act like overhead supply during rebounds.

Celsius is now about 9.3% above its 20-day SMA ($29.13) and 3.8% above its 50-day SMA ($30.65), but it remains roughly 12% below its 100-day SMA ($36.18) and 27.3% below its 200-day SMA ($43.77). That gap keeps the move looking like a tactical rebound rather than a full trend reversal.

Additionally, UBS analyst Peter Grom on Tuesday maintained a Buy rating on Celsius but lowered the price target to $50 from $55.

CELH Technical Levels To Watch For Rebound

At $32.38, CELH is trading above its 20-day SMA ($29.14) and 50-day SMA ($30.66), which is the first "check-the-box" step for a rebound to keep going. The problem for longer-term bulls is that it’s still trading below the 100-day SMA ($36.18) and far below the 200-day SMA ($43.77), so rallies can run into sellers as the stock approaches those zones.

Momentum is leaning more constructive: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, MACD helps gauge whether a bounce is actually gaining traction—being above the signal line typically means momentum is improving rather than fading.

The bigger trend damage is still visible in the death cross from March (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which often keeps rebounds choppy until price can reclaim longer moving averages. From a swing perspective, the April swing high and the June swing low frame the current move as a rebound attempt inside a 12-month decline of 31.27%.

Key Resistance : $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward the 100-day moving average zone

: $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward the 100-day moving average zone Key Support: $27.50 — sitting just above the 52-week low area ($27.47), a level that recently attracted buyers

How Celsius Holdings Operates in the Beverage Market

Celsius Holdings operates in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. It owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy.

The company leans heavily on product innovation and marketing, while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers and distribution to PepsiCo. PepsiCo’s investments in 2022 and 2025 left it with an 11% stake in Celsius, which matters because that distribution footprint can help scale the brands—but the stock can still trade like a momentum name when growth expectations shift.

Celsius Holdings Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals weak readings across momentum, growth, value, and quality, which fits a stock still trying to repair a longer-term downtrend. For bulls, the near-term setup improves if CELH can clear resistance and hold above its short-term averages; for bears, failure near overhead levels keeps the "sell-the-rip" playbook in focus.

CELH Stock Price Movement

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares are up 4.36% at $33.26 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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