Palantir Stock Is a 'Gift' to Investors, Analyst Upgrades to Buy

The Bull Case

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria cited Palantir’s growing competitive moat in the AI era and what the firm describes as the most attractive valuation the stock has seen in some time. The firm raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $1.50 from $1.40 and its 2027 EPS estimate to $2.14 from $1.78, both above consensus.

Luria specifically cited the recent U.S. government restrictions on Anthropic’s AI models as a validation of Palantir’s orchestration layer thesis—companies that built directly on frontier AI models faced disruption, while Palantir customers simply had the underlying model swapped out. The firm also noted that Palantir now trades in line with high-growth software peers like Snowflake and Datadog while growing at twice the rate of any of them.

“Palantir has grown into its valuation as profits have soared, and the multiple has come in, providing investors with a gift just in time for the United States of America’s 250th birthday,” Luria wrote.

Palantir Shares Climb

PLTR Price Action: At the time of publication, Palantir shares are trading 5.19% higher at $132.26, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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