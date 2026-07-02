What's Behind Apple's Hardware Price Hikes as Memory Supplies Tighten?

Apple stock is trading at elevated levels. Where are AAPL shares going?

What Is Driving Apple’s Recent Price Increases?

Apple raised prices on several hardware products—MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPad Air, HomePod, HomePod mini and Apple TV—while leaving iPhone pricing unchanged, citing tightening memory and storage supplies as AI infrastructure spending accelerates. The move lines up with Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s view that memory markets could stay tight beyond calendar 2027.

Apple’s latest round of increases includes a $100 jump on the MacBook Neo to $699 and a $200 increase on the MacBook Air 512GB to $1,299, raising the stakes on whether demand holds as sticker prices rise. Bigger-ticket moves like iPad Air 128GB going from $599 to $749 and iPad Pro WiFi 256GB from $999 to $1,199 put the margin-versus-units tradeoff front and center.

Apple’s supply strategy is also shifting from cost control to outright availability, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warning the "memory supply-demand gap will keep widening through 2027" as AI data centers absorb capacity. Kuo estimates 15% to 20% of memory capacity allocated to consumer electronics in 2026 could be redirected to AI data centers in 2027.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For AAPL

Apple is sitting right on top of its short-term trend gauges, trading essentially flat versus the 20-day SMA ($294.88) and modestly above the 50-day SMA ($292.67), which often translates into choppy, headline-driven action rather than a clean momentum run. The bigger-picture trend still leans constructive, with price about 6.6% above the 100-day SMA ($276.59) and about 9.1% above the 200-day SMA ($270.33).

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens here: at 50.78, it’s neutral, which fits a stock that’s digesting gains rather than pressing into overbought territory. RSI measures how "stretched" a move is, and this reading implies neither buyers nor sellers have a clear momentum edge right now.

The moving-average structure remains supportive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and a golden cross (50-day SMA above 200-day SMA) that formed in September 2025 still intact. Key turning points to keep in mind: RSI pushed into overbought territory in June (near the recent swing high and 52-week high), while the more recent swing low in April is the last obvious higher-low reference on the chart.

Key Resistance : $302.50 — a nearby pivot area that sits above the current price and can act as the next "prove it" level for a breakout attempt

: $302.50 — a nearby pivot area that sits above the current price and can act as the next "prove it" level for a breakout attempt Key Support: $287.50 — a nearby floor that’s below the 20-day/50-day area and would be a key line to defend if the stock slips back into its recent range

What Is Apple and How Does It Operate?

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products aimed at consumers and businesses. The iPhone drives the majority of sales, and products like the Mac, iPad, and Watch are built around the iPhone as the center of a wider ecosystem.

That ecosystem matters for today’s news because component costs (like memory and storage) can ripple across multiple device lines at once, not just one product cycle. Apple also designs its own software and semiconductors and relies on partners like Foxconn and TSMC to manufacture products and chips, which makes supply-chain constraints and pricing power a recurring theme for investors.

Apple Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.89 (Up from $1.57 YoY)

: $1.89 (Up from $1.57 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $108.86 Billion (Up from $94.04 Billion YoY)

: $108.86 Billion (Up from $94.04 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 35.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $324.16. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Maintains Target to $365.00) (June 25)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $365.00) (June 25) KGI Securities : Downgraded to Hold (Target $315.00) (June 22)

: Downgraded to Hold (Target $315.00) (June 22) B of A Securities: Buy (Maintains Target to $380.00) (June 18)

How $1,000 Invested In Apple Would Have Performed

A $1,000 investment in Apple Inc. on July 2, 2021, would have grown to $2,135 by July 1, 2026—a 113.5% return over the period, excluding dividends. The stake swung between $907 and more than $2,000 along the way.

After starting on July 2, 2021, the position hit its period low on January 5, 2023, before recovering and later reaching a period high on June 2, 2026. The journey included a maximum drawdown of -33.4%. By July 1, 2026, the investment finished the five-year stretch at $2,135.

Apple’s 16.4% annualized return outpaced the S&P 500’s 11.6% annualized gain and edged the Nasdaq 100’s 15.3% annualized return over the same holding period. A separate five-year snapshot pegged Apple’s average annual return at 15.04% and put a $1,000 stake at $2,054.35.

Apple Inc. has a market capitalization of about $4.34 trillion. The stock’s current P/E is 35.6, and its current dividend yield is 0.37%.

Apple Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Apple, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Apple’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-momentum-led setup with a clear premium-valuation tradeoff. For longer-term bulls, the trend stays intact above the major moving averages, but the low Value score means the stock may need clean follow-through (or strong guidance) to push through resistance.

AAPL Stock Price Activity

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were trading 1.73% higher at $299.46 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock