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Man clicks on the inscription: Stable Coin.
July 2, 2026 9:31 AM 1 min read

StablecoinX Stock Soars As Harness Platform Debuts

The broader market is showing positive momentum, with the Nasdaq up 0.65%, contributing to bullish sentiment around tech stocks and innovative financial solutions like those offered by StablecoinX.

StablecoinX Harness is designed to simplify the integration of stablecoin operations for businesses and financial institutions. The platform allows organizations to accept major stablecoins and earn staking rewards, which could significantly reduce engineering overhead and accelerate stablecoin adoption.

This new platform aims to streamline stablecoin operations, potentially boosting adoption in the growing digital dollar ecosystem, which is critical for the company’s future growth and market positioning.

The launch of its middleware technology stack is expected to attract design partners and early integrators, enhancing the utility of the Ethena ecosystem.

Currently, the stock is trading at $4.17, which is significantly below its 52-week high of $8.20 reached in June. The stock has declined by approximately 43.78% over the past year, indicating a challenging environment prior to this recent surge.

USDE Stock Jumps In Premarket Trading

USDE Stock Price Activity: StableCoinX shares were up 100.49% at $4.17 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock 

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