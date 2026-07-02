Nokia Stock Faces Technical Cooling Phase: Can It Reclaim $15 Resistance?

Here is a breakdown of what is driving Thursday’s market action.

Nokia shares are showing limited movement. What should traders watch with NOK?

What Is Driving Nokia’s Recent Collaborations?

Nokia’s latest headline is an expanded collaboration with Amazon to run its Autonomous Networks Fabric on AWS, positioning the offering around "Level 4" autonomy for telecom operators and targeting product availability later this year.

In parallel, the company is also building six Gemini-powered agents with Alphabet aimed at telecom workflows, with an efficiency claim that troubleshooting time can drop 50% to 80%.

With futures green, Nokia’s slightly red print reads more like a pause after a big move than a risk-off wave, especially as traders wait to see whether the AI-automation narrative translates into sustained orders and margin mix. In that setup, the chart tends to matter more than the headline, because it defines where dip-buyers are likely to defend the trend.

Nokia Stock: Key Technical Levels to Watch

The longer-term trend still leans bullish, with the stock up 148.27% over the past 12 months and still trading 17.1% above its 100-day SMA ($11.00) and 50.6% above its 200-day SMA ($8.56). The golden cross from October 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) remains intact, which often keeps buyers interested on pullbacks as long as price holds well above those longer baselines.

Near-term, the stock is in a cooling phase: it’s trading 8.8% below the 20-day SMA ($14.14) and 6% below the 50-day SMA ($13.71), even though the 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA (a constructive alignment). That combination usually says "trend up, momentum cooling," and it puts extra focus on whether price can reclaim the 50-day area to signal demand is returning.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, MACD compares faster and slower trend momentum, and being below the signal line often means rallies can struggle until momentum improves.

Key Resistance: $15.00 — a round-number ceiling where rebounds can stall, especially after the stock has been trading below its 20-day and 50-day averages

What Does Nokia Corporation Do?

Nokia is a networking equipment vendor focused primarily on supporting wireless networks and, to a growing extent, Internet Protocol and optical systems. It operates across mobile infrastructure (wireless core and related software), network infrastructure (IP routing/switching, optical, and fixed-network gear), and a portfolio business that houses areas the company views as less central long term.

That business mix is why the AWS and Google Cloud angles matter: pushing autonomous networking and AI-driven operations deeper into carrier workflows can shift the story toward more software-led efficiency and services pull-through, not just hardware cycles. For the stock, the key question is whether these partnerships drive durable operator adoption quickly enough to re-accelerate momentum after the recent digestion.

Nokia Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.59 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY)

: $5.59 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 81.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $14.67. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $21.00) (June 12)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $21.00) (June 12) Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9)

How $1,000 in Nokia Would Have Grown

A $1,000 investment in Nokia Corporation on July 2, 2021, would have grown to $2,404 by July 1, 2026 — a 140.4% return over the period, excluding dividends. The stake swung between $559 and more than $3,000, ending well below its 2026 peak.

The ride included a deep slump before the rebound: the position hit its period low on December 5, 2023, and later reached its period high on June 2, 2026. From peak to trough, the maximum drawdown over the five-year holding period was -52.7%. Along the way, the $1,000 stake was $847 on July 5, 2022, $790 on July 3, 2023, $724 on July 2, 2024, and $968 on July 2, 2025.

On an annualized basis, Nokia Corporation returned 19.2% over the period, ahead of the S&P 500’s 11.6% annualized gain. It also outpaced the Nasdaq 100, which returned 15.3% annualized.

Today, Nokia Corporation has a market capitalization of about $71.4 billion. The stock’s P/E ratio is 81.0, and it offers a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Nokia Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Nokia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led profile with supportive quality, which fits a stock that’s still in a longer-term uptrend but cooling in the short term. If momentum reasserts and price can work back toward key moving averages, the setup improves; if not, traders may keep treating rallies as sellable until the trend firms up again.

Nokia Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were down 0.31% at $12.87 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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