Google Had a Brutal Week in Court — the Stock Didn't Seem to Care

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) had a rough week in the courts — here’s what happened.

Alphabet stock is slipping. What’s next for GOOG stock?

Three Court Losses in Three Days

On Thursday, the Court of Justice of the European Union upheld a €4.1 billion ($4.67 billion) antitrust fine against Google related to anti-competitive practices tied to the Android operating system, the EU’s largest-ever antitrust penalty against a single company. Google told Reuters it had already updated its agreements in 2018 to comply with the original decision.

The stock is still up approximately 4% over the past week despite the court losses.

Google Shares Edge Lower

GOOG Price Action: At the time of publication, Google shares are trading 0.58% lower at $355.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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