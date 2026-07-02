Why Is Sandisk Stock Falling on Thursday?

The downturn also reflects investor focus on potential risks tied to Chinese memory manufacturing. Nasdaq futures are down 0.07% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.09%.

Profit-Taking After Massive Rally

The Thursday drop follows recent volatility for the memory manufacturer. Despite a decline in Wednesday’s premarket session due to a broader risk-off market, Sandisk stock entered the week up over 756.10% year-to-date and 4,297.79% over the past year.

High-momentum technology stocks frequently experience sharp swings when investors lock in gains following extended rallies.

Bank of America Projects Sustained Imbalance

The pullback occurs despite positive long-term projections from Wall Street. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating on Sandisk and raised his price forecast from $2,100 to $2,500.

"We expect supply/demand imbalance in the NAND market to remain through 2027," Mohan wrote in a client note, adding that pricing should hold up through mid-2027.

Mohan modeled $9.1 billion in revenue and $37.01 earnings per share for the June quarter, outpacing consensus estimates and company guidance of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion in revenue.

China Supply Headwinds Loom

Traders remain focused on competitive risks originating from China. Mohan flagged Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., or YMTC, as a key structural risk, noting that fresh supply could unwind NAND pricing faster than anticipated.

His base case assumes YMTC will focus on domestic Chinese customers rather than global markets.

Concurrently, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted on Sunday that the "memory supply-demand gap will keep widening through 2027." Kuo stated that Apple Inc. is actively lobbying the U.S. administration regarding ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) to secure additional DRAM supply sources.

Critical Technical Levels for SNDK Stock

The bigger-picture trend is still pointed up: the stock is trading 1.9% above its 20-day SMA ($1956.03), 25.1% above its 50-day SMA ($1593.62), and 186.7% above its 200-day SMA ($695.08). Those distances matter because they show how extended the longer-term move has been, even after the recent cooling.

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, sitting at 54.24.

The moving-average structure remains constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA—classic bullish alignment for longer-term trend followers.

Key Resistance : $2354.50 — aligns with the recent 52-week high zone near $2354.39, a level that can cap rebounds if sellers defend the prior peak.

: $2354.50 — aligns with the recent 52-week high zone near $2354.39, a level that can cap rebounds if sellers defend the prior peak. Key Support: $1861 — a nearby pivot area below the current price that traders may watch as the first line in the sand on pullbacks

SNDK Stock Price Activity: Sandisk shares were down 2.54% at $1980.68 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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