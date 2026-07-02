Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Redwire logo on smartphone with another logo in the background.
July 2, 2026 8:12 AM 2 min read

Redwire up 10% This Week — Here's What's Driving the Space Stock Higher

The Taiwan Coast Guard Contract

“Our Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL aircraft is field proven for successful execution of all-weather monitoring and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations,” said Josh Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Defense Tech.

Space Sector Tailwinds

Redwire Shares Climb

RDW Price Action: At the time of publication, Redwire shares are trading 1.17% higher at $12.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved