Redwire up 10% This Week — Here's What's Driving the Space Stock Higher

- Redwire stock is edging higher. Where is RDW stock headed?
The Taiwan Coast Guard Contract
“Our Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL aircraft is field proven for successful execution of all-weather monitoring and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations,” said Josh Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Defense Tech.
Space Sector Tailwinds
Redwire Shares Climb
RDW Price Action: At the time of publication, Redwire shares are trading 1.17% higher at $12.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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