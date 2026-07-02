Redwire up 10% This Week — Here's What's Driving the Space Stock Higher

Redwire stock is edging higher. Where is RDW stock headed? The Taiwan Coast Guard Contract “Our Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL aircraft is field proven for successful execution of all-weather monitoring and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations,” said Josh Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Defense Tech. Space Sector Tailwinds Redwire Shares Climb RDW Price Action: At the time of publication, Redwire shares are trading 1.17% higher at $12.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Image via Shutterstock

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