Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
July 2, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Franklin Covey Cuts Revenue Forecast, Joins Ouster And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

Franklin Covey reported third-quarter revenue of $67.8 million, up 1% from $67.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income improved to $3.1 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Franklin Covey shares dipped 19.7% to $20.07 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved