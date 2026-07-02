U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Thursday.

Franklin Covey reported third-quarter revenue of $67.8 million, up 1% from $67.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income improved to $3.1 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Franklin Covey shares dipped 19.7% to $20.07 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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