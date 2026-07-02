Why Is Palantir Technologies Stock Surging Thursday?

The upgrade follows a series of operational updates and public commentary from company leadership regarding the enterprise artificial intelligence market.

Karp Critiques Token-Based Pricing Models

Context Behind The Industry Friction

The critiques on AI labs follow comments in April from Scion Asset Management founder Michael Burry, who stated that privately held Anthropic is earning Palantir’s lunch in corporate AI deployments.

In an April 8 post on X, Burry cited corporate spending data from tracker Ramp to argue that Anthropic’s scalable API model serves as an easier, more intuitive solution for businesses compared to Palantir’s implementation platform.

NVIDIA Partnership And AI Sovereignty

Discussing the collaboration, Karp stated, “What aligns me with NVIDIA… is control over their compute, their models, their data stack and their alpha. They want to know they own the means of production.”

On Wednesday, Palantir published a nine-point AI sovereignty manifesto on X, emphasizing that data retention and controlling weights are essential for preserving enterprise value.

Market Analysts Echo Security Concerns

Industry observers noted Karp’s comments regarding data control. Futurum Equities Chief Market Strategist Shay Boloor posted on X on Wednesday that Palantir’s message reflected enterprise demand for ownership, security, and control over their data stacks “instead of handing their edge to frontier labs.”

Meanwhile, Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead stated that Karp voiced concerns few will say publicly regarding the risks businesses face when relying entirely on frontier AI models.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 4.67% at $131.60 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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