Rocket Lab Stock up 24% in a Week — Here's What Happened

Rocket Lab stock is trading in a tight range. Where is RKLB stock headed?

NASA Mission Win

The Iridium Acquisition

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027. In 2025, Iridium delivered $871.7 million in revenue and $495 million in OEBITDA at a 57% margin.

“This is a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for Rocket Lab and Iridium,” said Sir Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

Space Sector Tailwinds

Rocket Lab’s gains this week have also been amplified by broader space sector enthusiasm. SpaceX is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7—one of the fastest index inclusions in the exchange’s history—triggering an estimated $4.3 billion in forced buying from passive funds. That institutional attention has lifted space sector names broadly.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $104.73. Recent analyst moves include:

B of A Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $115.00) (June 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $115.00) (June 30) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Maintains Target to $96.00) (June 30)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $96.00) (June 30) Citizens: Market Outperform (Raises Target to $130.00) (June 30)

Rocket Lab Shares Edge Higher

RKLB Price Action: At the time of publication, Rocket Lab shares are trading 0.61% higher at $100.68, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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