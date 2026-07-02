Why SurgePays Shares Are Trading Higher By 59%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

The deal restructures wholesale pricing and eliminates a prior $50 million minimum purchase commitment over three years, wiping the related contingent liability from SurgePays’ balance sheet.
Surgepays shares jumped 59% to $0.66 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
Losers
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