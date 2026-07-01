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A black Switchblade 300 drone with wings and propellers is displayed on a white table, with a control screen and quadcopter.
July 1, 2026 5:49 PM 1 min read

AeroVironment Stock Rises On $500 Million Counter-Drone Contract

AeroVironment Awarded C-UAS Contract

AeroVironment was awarded a $500 million firm-fixed-price contract to supply commercial counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and counter-small-UAS capabilities.

Work locations and funding will be set with each order. The contract has an estimated completion date of June 29, 2029.

The award comes as the Pentagon continues to focus on counter-drone defense as low-cost drone threats proliferate.

AVAV Shares Move Higher After Hours

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment shares were up 3.19% in after-hours, trading at $177.94 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

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