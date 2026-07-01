Walmart Shares Slip Amid Sales Slowdown Concerns

Walmart stock is taking a hit today. What’s weighing on WMT shares?

What The Note Says

The note making the rounds indicates that Walmart’s U.S. comparable sales appear to have decelerated to some degree, raising questions about whether the company can meet current consensus expectations. The outcome, per the note, hinges in large part on how sales trends develop through the rest of the month.

The note also flags that Walmart appears to be actively working to bring down inventory levels through price reductions, and that the company is leaning on tariff refunds to help absorb the cost of those markdowns.

Walmart Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Analysis

Momentum is the more important factor right now. RSI is at 24.96, placing the stock in oversold territory and signaling that recent selling has stretched beyond typical ranges. RSI tracks how extended a move is compared with recent price action, and readings this low often appear near short‑term bounce attempts, although they do not guarantee a lasting bottom.

From a level‑based trading perspective, the chart is now defined by a wide range between support near a major round‑number floor and resistance near the prior consolidation zone. May produced the latest swing high and the 52‑week high, while June set the most recent swing low. This pattern helps explain why traders are treating the current decline as more than a routine pullback.

Key Resistance: $123.00 — A round‑number level that also sits near the 50‑day simple moving average zone where rebounds often stall.

— A round‑number level that also sits near the 50‑day simple moving average zone where rebounds often stall. Key Support: $100.00 — A major round‑number floor that sits above the 52‑week low area and can act as a key reference point for dip buyers.

Walmart Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Walmart, showing how the company stacks up against the broader market:

The Verdict: Walmart’s Benzinga Edge profile shows a mix of strong quality and strong growth with only moderate momentum. This fits a stock that is fundamentally stable but technically under pressure. Long‑term investors may focus on whether momentum improves near support, while traders will watch to see if any rebound can retake the $123.00 zone.

WMT Shares Are Dipping

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were down 4.35% at $108.33 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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