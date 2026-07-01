Hims & Hers Stock Surges as Analysts Lift Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are HIMS shares rallying?

What The Analysts Are Saying

Sales trends also showed improvement throughout the second quarter, with adjusted year-over-year growth accelerating from mid- to high-single digits in April to high-teens growth by June. The company launched generic semaglutide for Canadian customers in late May and wrapped up its Eucalyptus acquisition in early June. Hims shares gained roughly 67% during the second quarter.

Canaccord flagged a near-term regulatory event as a potential headwind. The FDA is formally recommending against permitting compounding pharmacies to manufacture certain peptides, and a PCAC review covering seven peptides is scheduled for July 23-24, an outcome that could affect the company’s compounding operations.

BofA Securities analyst Allen Lutz also raised the price target to $36 from $25 on Wednesday, while maintaining a Neutral rating on the stock.

HIMS Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Hims & Hers continues to trade in a strong upward trend. The stock sits 20.4% above its 20‑day simple moving average at $31.08 and 32.6% above its 50‑day simple moving average at $28.22. Price is also 14.3% above the 200‑day simple moving average at $32.75. This alignment supports the short‑term uptrend, although such wide gaps can increase the chance of sharper pullbacks if momentum slows.

Momentum is best viewed through MACD. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which shows that buying pressure has strengthened compared with the prior downswing. When MACD stays above the signal line, it usually indicates that buyers are guiding the swing even if volatility rises.

The longer‑term picture is still developing. The 20‑day simple moving average sits above the 50‑day simple moving average, which is bullish. However, the 50‑day simple moving average remains below the 200‑day simple moving average following the death cross that appeared in December 2025. This mix often signals a rebuilding phase where rallies can be strong but still need time to fully repair the broader trend.

Key Resistance: $41.00 — A round‑number level where upside attempts may stall if buyers do not maintain pressure.

— A round‑number level where upside attempts may stall if buyers do not maintain pressure. Key Support: $36.00 — A recent pivot area near current price that traders may watch for potential dip‑buying interest.

HIMS Shares Are Soaring

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers shares were up 7.79% at $37.36 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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