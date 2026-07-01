Why Is Carvana Stock Surging Wednesday?

The scheduling has renewed investor focus on the upcoming report, following previous management commentary pointing toward record performance.

Management Anticipates Record Results

During the first-quarter earnings conference call, CFO Mark Jenkins provided a positive outlook for the upcoming period.

“Looking toward second quarter and assuming the environment remains stable, we expect a sequential increase in both retail units sold and adjusted EBITDA, leading to all-time company records on both metrics,” Jenkins said.

“We remain on track to deliver significant growth in both retail units sold and adjusted EBITDA in full year 2026.”

CVNA is currently trading approximately 27% below its 52-week high of $97.38.

Wall Street Estimates and Forecasts

For the upcoming second-quarter report, analysts estimate earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents. Wall Street consensus forecasts quarterly revenue to reach $6.87 billion.

The e-commerce platform generates its revenue through three primary segments: used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales, and other sales and revenues, which include sales of originated loans.

Short Interest Dynamics

Short interest in Carvana expanded during the most recent reporting period, climbing from 72.22 million shares to 74.85 million shares. This increase places 14.08% of the company’s publicly available float in short positions.

Based on the company’s recent average daily trading volume of 9.98 million shares, short sellers would require 7.5 days to completely cover and close out their positions without triggering upward pressure on the stock price.

Critical Levels To Watch For CVNA Stock

CVNA is trying to stabilize after a weak longer-term trend signal: the death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still frames rallies as counter-trend until the stock can reclaim those longer moving averages.

Even after today’s push, the stock is trading 1% below its 50-day SMA ($71.02) and 4% below its 200-day SMA ($73.23), which keeps overhead supply in focus. Momentum is neutral, with RSI at 53.89.

Key Resistance : $75.00 — a round-number area near the longer-term moving-average zone where rebounds can stall

: $75.00 — a round-number area near the longer-term moving-average zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $61.50 — a nearby floor that sits close to the current price zone and recent stabilization area

CVNA Stock Price Activity: Carvana shares were up 7.08% at $70.48 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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