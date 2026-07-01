Celsius Stock Trades Above Key Short-Term Moving Averages: What's Next?

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) shares are climbing Wednesday afternoon as traders lean into a rebound attempt after a prolonged downtrend, with the stock pushing back above key short-term moving averages.

Here is a closer look at the drivers fueling the market’s momentum this Wednesday afternoon.

Celsius Holdings shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling CELH momentum?

What Is Driving CELH’s Recent Price Movement?

With markets open and index performance mixed, CELH’s move reads more like a technical "catch-up" bounce than a broad sector-driven lift, especially given how far the stock remains below its longer-term trend gauges. In other words, buyers are stepping in as the chart improves at the margin, even while the growth-heavy Nasdaq is sliding.

Market breadth is constructive (7 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 1.8), which can help risk appetite even on a day when mega-cap pressure drags the Nasdaq lower. Consumer Staples is mid-pack today, so CELH’s outsized move looks stock-specific rather than a rising-tide effect.

CELH Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

CELH is now trading 9.3% above its 20-day SMA ($29.13) and 3.8% above its 50-day SMA ($30.65), which supports the idea that the near-term trend is trying to turn up. The bigger-picture trend is still a headwind, with the stock trading 12% below its 100-day SMA ($36.18) and 27.3% below its 200-day SMA ($43.77).

Momentum is improving: the MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically signals that downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. MACD is useful here because it helps confirm whether a bounce is gaining traction or fading as it runs into overhead supply.

The longer-term damage still matters, including the death cross that printed in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which often keeps rallies choppy until price can reclaim longer moving averages. From a swing perspective, the stock’s recent swing low in June and swing high in April frame the current move as a rebound attempt inside a broader 12-month decline of 30.91%.

Key Resistance : $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward the 100-day moving average zone

: $33.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward the 100-day moving average zone Key Support: $27.50 — sitting just above the 52-week low area ($27.47), a level that recently attracted buyers

What Does Celsius Holdings Do?

Celsius Holdings operates in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. It owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy.

The company leans on product innovation and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers, and it uses PepsiCo for distribution. PepsiCo’s investments in 2022 and 2025 also left it with an 11% stake in Celsius, which is a key part of how the brand scales even as the stock trades through a volatile growth-to-value market backdrop.

What Would $1,000 in CELH Be Worth Today?

A $1,000 investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. on July 1, 2021 would have grown to $1,258 by July 1, 2026 — a 25.8% total return over the five-year period. The stake swung between $533 and more than $3,000, ending well below its 2024 peak.

The ride included a steep early drop, with the position hitting its period low on January 27, 2022, before rebounding to a high on March 13, 2024. From that peak, the stock experienced a maximum drawdown of 77.9% during the five-year window. Along the way, the position was at $869 on July 1, 2022, climbed to $1,953 on July 3, 2023, and stood at $2,286 on July 1, 2024 before fading to $1,818 on July 1, 2025.

On an annualized basis, Celsius Holdings, Inc. returned 4.7% over the period, trailing the S&P 500’s 11.8% and the Nasdaq 100’s 15.5%. Among peers, PepsiCo, Inc. posted an annualized return of -1.1% over the same span.

Today, Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of about $8.1 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.1.

CELH Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak across-key-pillars setup, with low scores in Momentum, Growth, Value, and Quality despite Wednesday’s sharp bounce. For longer-term bulls, the chart likely needs follow-through above $33.50 and progress toward the 100-day moving average zone before the move looks like more than a tradable rebound.

CELH Stock Price Update: Current Trading Activity

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were up 9.56% at $32.08 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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