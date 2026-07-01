Rosenblatt Names Ambarella a Top Pick for Second Half of 2026

Ambarella shares are powering higher. What’s driving AMBA stock higher?

What Is Driving Ambarella’s Stock Today?

That "buy-the-pullback" framing gained traction after Ambarella’s May quarter print delivered 11 cents in EPS versus a 1 cent consensus and $100.36 million in revenue, which came in about 0.2% above projections. Cassidy also lifted his target to $120 from $115, reinforcing the idea that edge-AI demand is becoming a durable driver for the story.

Critical Levels To Watch For AMBA Stock

AMBA is pressing toward the top of its 52-week range ($48.30 to $96.69), and the nearby $96.50 area stands out as the next spot where momentum traders often see breakouts stall or accelerate. The stock is also stretched above its major trend gauges—about 34% above the 20-day SMA ($69.21) and about 29% above the 200-day SMA ($71.66)—which can be bullish in strong trends but also raises the odds of sharper pullbacks if the bid cools.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it’s above its signal line with a positive histogram, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are gaining control and selling pressure is easing.

Key Resistance : $96.50 — sits just below the $96.69 52-week high zone, a common area for profit-taking and failed breakout attempts

: $96.50 — sits just below the $96.69 52-week high zone, a common area for profit-taking and failed breakout attempts Key Support: $74.50 — lines up near a prior pivot zone and is also close to the low-$70s moving-average cluster (20/50/200-day), where dip-buyers may defend trend

What Does Ambarella Do?

Ambarella Inc develops low-power system-on-a-chip semiconductors and software used for edge and physical AI applications and intelligent automation. In practice, that means chips that can process video and vision workloads efficiently in devices like security cameras, automotive camera systems, drones, and robotics.

That business mix is why "physical AI" language is resonating with traders: demand for running AI models at the network edge can translate into more design wins for computer-vision SoCs. It also explains why analyst commentary about low-power AI vision processors can move the stock even on a weak day for the broader Technology sector.

AMBA Stock Price Movement Today

AMBA Stock Price Activity: Ambarella shares were up 9.06% at $93.57 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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