Kratos Stock Surges as Analyst Frames Company as 'Misunderstood' Supplier to Entire US Defense Complex

Kratos Defense & Security stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is KTOS stock up today?

Wedbush Launches KTOS Coverage With Bullish View

Analyst Sam Brandeis at Wedbush initiated coverage on Kratos with an Outperform rating and a target price of $85, calling the company the merchant arms supplier for the entire U.S. defense complex.

The valuation is built on approximately 46 times the forecast for fiscal 2028 adjusted EBITDA of $320 million. The firm also cross-checked that figure against roughly 5.5 times projected fiscal 2028 revenue of $2.67 billion plus net cash.

Wedbush argued that investors often mislabel Kratos as a drone maker trying to win platform battles. In their view, management has instead built a supplier business that provides critical subsystems across hypersonics, missile defense, space and microelectronics. Because Kratos sells the underlying hardware and electronics that go into many systems, it can capture content regardless of which prime contractor wins a specific platform award.

“The market frames Kratos as a drone company fighting for platform dominance, but management has built a picks-and-shovels franchise embedded across hypersonics, missile defense, space, and microelectronics that captures content regardless of which platform wins,” the analyst said.

Growth Drivers: Hypersonics, Space and Golden Dome

Wedbush highlighted hypersonics as Kratos’ main long-term growth engine. Management expects hypersonics revenue to reach about $1 billion within a few years, supported by an underlying program worth more than $8 billion. Revenue from this area is projected to increase from roughly $200 million in 2025 to about $400 million in 2026 and around $700 million in 2027.

On the MACH TB 2.0 program, where Kratos serves as prime contractor for Task Area 1, the company received a five-year other transaction agreement with a value up to about $1.45 billion. Wedbush expects the ceiling on that agreement to rise toward roughly $4.5 billion over time.

In space, the firm said Kratos is effectively the only company delivering software-defined virtualized ground systems at scale. Kratos won the roughly $450 million GMI contract for Golden Dome and now acts as the neutral ground layer that controls satellites.

Wedbush modeled fiscal 2026 revenue at $1.74 billion, rising to $2.14 billion in 2027 and $2.67 billion in 2028. These forecasts reflect management’s view of 15% to 20% organic growth in 2026, accelerating to 18% to 23% in 2027, plus contributions from Orbit Technologies.

Main Risks Wedbush Sees

Wedbush flagged labor as the most pressing operational challenge. Kratos faces a shortage of turbomachinery engineers and has around 40 open positions tied to a single program. The company competes with Blue Origin and SpaceX for specialized engineering talent.

The analysts also warned that margin expansion could be slower than expected. Sole source contracts are subject to audit caps, and some legacy fixed price agreements may limit upside. On the government side, continuing resolutions, potential shutdowns and reduced staffing in program offices under DOGE could delay contract awards and strain working capital.

Finally, a sustained easing of global conflict could reduce urgency around rebuilding the defense industrial base. Even so, Wedbush believes funding for missile defense and Golden Dome is likely to remain bipartisan and durable.

KTOS Shares Are Soraing

KTOS Price Action: Kratos shares were up 6.98% at $53.34 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock