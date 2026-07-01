Why Is Linkhome Holdings Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Mortgage One brings approximately $28 million in warehouse lending capacity, 39 employees and mortgage lending licenses across 18 U.S. states. Linkhome plans to expand the platform nationwide and eventually operate in all 50 states.

Decentralized GPU Marketplace

The company also plans to develop a decentralized GPU marketplace that will allow GPU owners to monetize unused computing capacity while giving AI developers and enterprises on-demand access to GPU resources.

Linkhome said it expects to announce additional partnerships, technology initiatives and product launches in the coming months.

Management Commentary on AI Infrastructure Growth

“AI infrastructure is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the global technology economy,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Qin said.

“By combining financing with AI infrastructure, we aim to lower the barriers to GPU ownership while creating new opportunities for investors, enterprises, and AI innovators. We believe this acquisition establishes an important foundation for Linkhome’s next phase of growth.”

Linkhome is a California-based real estate and fintech company that uses artificial intelligence in its mortgage lending, financing and investment businesses. The company is also expanding into AI infrastructure, including GPU financing, AI cloud computing and related infrastructure services.

Linkhome Price Action

Linkhome Stock Price Activity: Linkhome shares were up 153.03% at $1.671 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock