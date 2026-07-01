FreeCast Stock Falls As Investors Weigh $23.7 Million Private Capital Raise

The stock closed 20% higher on Tuesday before falling in Wednesday’s premarket after the private placement news.

FreeCast Announces $23.7M Private Placement

The streaming media platform company entered into securities purchase agreements with new institutional investors and existing long-term investors.

FreeCast will sell 4,666,667 shares of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,243,807 shares of common stock.

The pre-funded warrants carry an exercise price of $0.0001 per share, will become exercisable after shareholder approval, and will not expire until exercised.

Use Of Proceeds And Closing Timeline

FreeCast expects the offering to close around July 2, 2026, and plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"This $23.7 million financing marks an important milestone for FreeCast and reflects the significant progress we have made. We are grateful for the continued support of our existing investors and pleased to welcome new long-term, fundamental investors as we strengthen our financial foundation and accelerate our next phase of growth," CEO William A. Mobley said.

FreeCast Signs WIRE3 Streaming Deal

On Monday, FreeCast signed an agreement with WIRE3 to deliver a branded streaming platform for WIRE3 subscribers.

WIRE3 will also join FreeCast’s MDU partner program, extending the service to multi-tenant properties across its Florida fiber network.

CAST Earnings Preview: Next Update And Analyst Estimates

FreeCast expects to provide its next financial update on August 14, 2026, based on estimates.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $100,800.

The stock carries a Buy rating, with an average price target of $6.00. Maxim Group initiated coverage on April 24 with a Buy rating and a $6.00 price target.

CAST Price Action: FreeCast shares were down 14.14% at $5.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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