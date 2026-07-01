Super Micro Stock Falls After Taiwan Detains Employees in Nvidia Chip Smuggling Probe

Super Micro Computer shares are sliding. What’s behind SMCI decline?

Prosecutors Detain Super Micro Employees in Nvidia Chip Probe

The stock’s decline Wednesday appears tied to the latest escalation in a regulatory overhang involving Super Micro’s Taiwan operations and alleged shipments of Nvidia-powered servers to China.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that prosecutors are investigating four Super Micro employees for alleged falsification of documents and breach of trust, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Keelung District Court approved prosecutors’ request to detain two of the employees, while the other two were released on bail, but barred from leaving Taiwan, according to the report.

The arrests follow searches earlier this week by Taiwan’s Keelung District Prosecutors’ Office at Super Micro’s Taiwan office, the homes of six people and sites tied to three affiliated companies. Authorities also searched Chief Telecom Inc and distributor Albatron Technology Co as part of the probe into alleged movement of Nvidia-powered servers to China.

Super Micro has said it is working closely with Taiwanese authorities and law enforcement in Taiwan and other regions. Chief Telecom and Albatron have also said they are cooperating.

Super Micro Faces Wider Supply Chain and Compliance Risks

The Taiwan investigation follows earlier enforcement activity in May, when authorities arrested three suspects and seized about 50 Super Micro servers. The matter has also drawn U.S. scrutiny after prosecutors charged three people in March in a $2.5 billion Nvidia chip-server smuggling case tied to Chinese customers.

For Super Micro, the concern is not just the immediate legal exposure, but the potential risk to its AI-server supply chain, export-control compliance reputation and customer confidence at a time when investors are already highly sensitive to regulatory and accounting-related headlines around the company.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels for SMCI

With Technology currently the worst-performing sector at -2.21%, SMCI’s drop looks like a mix of sector risk-off plus company-specific headline pressure rather than a simple market-wide selloff (the S&P 500 is down just -0.01%). The stock is also still in longer-term "repair mode," down 41.53% over the past 12 months and sitting well below key trend gauges.

From a trend perspective, SMCI is trading 18.7% below its 20-day SMA ($33.97), 17.5% below its 50-day SMA ($33.48), 10.9% below its 100-day SMA ($30.98), and 21.3% below its 200-day SMA ($35.11). That positioning keeps rallies vulnerable to overhead supply, even though the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish crossover).

Momentum is leaning defensive: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to fading upside pressure versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reclaim that baseline. In plain English, MACD compares faster and slower trend momentum, and being below the signal line often means the recent push higher is losing steam.

Key Resistance : $30.00 — a round-number ceiling that also lines up near the 100-day SMA ($30.98), making it a logical "first test" on rebounds

: $30.00 — a round-number ceiling that also lines up near the 100-day SMA ($30.98), making it a logical "first test" on rebounds Key Support: $25.50 — a nearby floor that sits above the $19.48 52-week low, where dip-buyers may try to defend the recent range

What Does Super Micro Computer Do?

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its lineup spans servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management—often delivered as turn-key builds designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters.

That business mix is why the Taiwan investigation is a live issue for the stock: server supply chains, distribution partners, and regional compliance can directly affect shipments and customer confidence. More than half of revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions, so cross-border scrutiny can matter to both operations and sentiment.

How $1,000 in SMCI Grew Over Five Years

A $1,000 investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. on July 1, 2021 would have grown to $7,823 by July 1, 2026 — a 682.3% return over the five-year period. The stake swung between $932 and more than $33,000, ending well below its 2024 peak.

After starting on July 1, 2021, the position hit its period low on July 13, 2021, before accelerating into 2023 and 2024. It reached its period high on March 13, 2024, then gave back a large portion of those gains into the end of the window. Along the way, the investment experienced a maximum drawdown of -84.8%.

On an annualized basis, Super Micro Computer, Inc. delivered 50.9% over the period, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 11.7% annualized return and the Nasdaq 100’s 15.5%. Among close peers, Nvidia Corp was the nearest match on annualized performance at 57.6%.

Today, Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a market capitalization of about $18.0 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.4.

SMCI Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Super Micro Computer, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Super Micro Computer’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-value-leaning profile with weak momentum, which often translates to a "prove it" chart even if fundamentals screen well. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves if the stock can reclaim key trend levels like $30.00, while risk stays elevated if it loses the $25.50 support zone.

SMCI Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

SMCI Stock Price Activity: Super Micro Computer shares were down 4.71% at $27.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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