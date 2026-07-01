What's Going on With Eshallgo Stock Wednesday?

Registered Direct Offering Priced

The company said Tuesday it has priced a $750,000 registered direct offering with certain institutional investors to strengthen its capital position.

The Shanghai-based provider of office and enterprise technology solutions, including AI-enabled tools, entered into securities purchase agreements for the sale of 750,000 Class A ordinary shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares, at an offering price of $1.00 per share.

The company expects to generate gross proceeds of approximately $750,000 before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The transaction is expected to close on or about July 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities LLC is serving as the sole placement agent.

What Eshallgo (EHGO) Does

Based in Shanghai, China, EshallGo provides integrated hardware, printing, software and support services for small and midsize businesses. In 2025, the company expanded into enterprise AI with applications focused on document management, workflow automation, smart procurement and secure collaboration.

EHGO Price Action

EHGO Price Action: Eshallgo shares were up 66.54% at $2.16 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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