Datadog Shares Climb After Company Acquires Reinforcement Learning Startup Adaptive ML

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are trading higher. The company announced it acquired Adaptive ML.

Datadog stock is gaining positive traction. Why is DDOG stock advancing?

The Acquisition

Adaptive ML is a frontier AI startup developing a Reinforcement Learning Operations platform designed to help enterprises build, own, and deploy their own specialized AI agents and models. The startup will join Datadog AI Research, accelerating the company’s research efforts around world models and agentic LLM post-training for observability. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Datadog AI Research focuses on fundamental technical problems and collaborates with Datadog’s product and engineering teams to translate research advances into products—an area where Datadog already invests more than $1 billion annually in R&D.

Recent research initiatives include Toto 2.0, as well as products like Bits Investigation, Bits Code and Bits Security Analyst, which have conducted hundreds of thousands of investigations on behalf of customers.

“We started Adaptive to give every enterprise the ability to perpetually improve its own AI. With Datadog, and the continuous stream of real-world signals that only a platform operating at this unique reach can provide, we will work directly from the foundation that intelligent agents need to drive exponential productivity gains,” said Julien Launay, co-founder and CEO of Adaptive ML.

Datadog Shares Edge Higher

DDOG Price Action: At the time of publication, Datadog shares are trading 3.65% higher at $269.87, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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