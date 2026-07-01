U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 200 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) rose sharply after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Progress Software reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $253.465 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $242.741 million.

Progress Software shares jumped 11.7% to $37.52 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock