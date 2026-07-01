CoreWeave Stock Drops Sharply on Report of Meta AI Cloud Business

Here’s what investors need to know.

CoreWeave stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is CRWV stock falling?

Meta Report Hits CoreWeave Stock

According to Bloomberg, Meta’s internal "Meta Compute" initiative could include selling access to AI models hosted on Meta infrastructure as well as raw computing capacity, a model described as similar to neocloud companies like CoreWeave. Meta’s plans remain in development and could change, and a company spokesperson declined to comment.

The report is a direct overhang for CoreWeave because the company’s business is built around selling high-performance GPU cloud capacity for AI workloads. CoreWeave operates as an AI infrastructure provider, offering cloud access to GPU clusters and data centers designed to support demanding AI workloads.

Meta Could Pressure AI Compute Pricing

Investors may be selling CRWV on fears that Meta could become a powerful competitor in the same market. Unlike smaller AI cloud providers, Meta already owns massive data-center infrastructure, AI chips, models and developer relationships. If Meta begins renting unused compute, it could increase supply, pressure GPU rental pricing and weaken CoreWeave’s scarcity premium.

That matters because CoreWeave trades as a high-growth AI infrastructure play. Any sign that hyperscalers may flood the market with competing compute could compress CRWV’s multiple, even if AI demand remains strong.

CoreWeave Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, CRWV is still in a repair phase: it’s trading 13.4% below its 20-day SMA and 18.2% below its 50-day SMA, which tells you recent rallies have struggled to stick. It’s also 9.9% below the 100-day SMA and 10.9% below the 200-day SMA, keeping the longer-term posture tilted defensive even after the earlier golden cross in May.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now, and it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram, which points to upside pressure fading versus the prior upswing. In plain term, MACD vs. the signal line helps gauge whether momentum is building or cooling, and this setup says buyers still need to prove they can regain control.

The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA adds to the near-term bearish structure, even though the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross from May). Zooming out, the stock is still down 42.60% over the past 12 months, so bulls generally want to see a base form before expecting a sustained trend reversal.

Key Resistance : $91.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward its short-term moving averages

: $91.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall before the stock can work back toward its short-term moving averages Key Support: $87.00 — a nearby pivot zone where buyers may try to defend the recent range and prevent a deeper slide toward the lower end of the 52-week band

What Is CoreWeave and Its Business Model?

CoreWeave is a modern cloud infrastructure company that offers Nvidia GPUs and other essential AI hardware with optimized efficiency to handle the most demanding AI training and inference workloads. Its cloud platform supports the development and use of foundational large language models and the delivery of next-generation AI applications to satisfy the growing demand for AI around the world.

In practice, that puts the company in the middle of the AI compute buildout, where customers care about access to high-end GPUs, uptime, and the ability to scale quickly. For the stock, that means sentiment can swing hard with changes in AI spending expectations and broader risk appetite for high-growth infrastructure plays.

CoreWeave Stock Price Activity Today

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were trading lower by 10.55% to $89.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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