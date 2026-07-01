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Nebius Group company logo displayed on mobile phone
July 1, 2026 9:49 AM 2 min read

Why Is Nebius Stock Falling Wednesday?

If the initiative moves forward, Meta could compete directly with established cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Sector-Wide Competitive Concerns

The report sparked a broader sell-off across AI-focused cloud infrastructure providers, often called “neocloud” companies, as investors reassessed the sector’s competitive outlook.

For Nebius, the development carries added significance because the company has a multi-year capacity agreement with Meta valued at up to $27 billion. Investors worry that Meta’s expansion into commercial cloud services could eventually put it in competition with one of its largest customers.

The report also revived concerns about the long-term competitive moat of independent GPU cloud providers. If cash-rich hyperscalers expand into specialized AI computing services, they could increase pricing pressure and erode market share for smaller cloud operators.

Nebius Stock Reaction

The decline follows a strong rally in Nebius shares, leaving the stock more vulnerable to negative sentiment.

Although Meta’s reported plans remain in the early stages, the prospect of another hyperscaler entering the AI infrastructure market prompted investors to rotate out of several AI cloud stocks on concerns that competition could intensify as demand for AI computing continues to grow.

Price Action: IREN shares were down 6.67% at $42.68, CoreWeave shares were down 13.21% at $86.39 and Nebius Group shares were down 16.13% at $231.62 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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