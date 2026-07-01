Is ServiceNow Stock a Buy After the Accenture AI Launch? (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional context from Guggenheim’s analyst note.

ServiceNow stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind NOW gains?

What Is Driving ServiceNow’s AI-Powered Offerings?

ServiceNow and Accenture rolled out two offerings: managed security services built on the ServiceNow AI Platform and an Accenture AI-powered automation solution designed to reduce the cost and complexity of modernizing enterprise risk and security operations.

The companies tied the push to a faster threat cycle—saying AI has compressed the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation from months to hours—and pointed to U.S. data breach costs hitting $10.22 million per incident in 2025, up 9%.

Why Guggenheim Turned Bullish on ServiceNow

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NOW Stock

The premarket pop is happening inside a still-damaged longer-term chart: the stock is down 50.94% over the past 12 months and is trading 22.5% below its 200-day SMA ($133.66), which keeps the bigger trend cautious until price can reclaim that long average.

Near term, the setup is more constructive, with shares trading above the 50-day SMA ($99.90) and the 100-day SMA ($102.76), while sitting basically on top of the 20-day SMA ($103.78)—a spot that often decides whether a bounce turns into follow-through or fades back into chop.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now at 48.10, which is neutral and suggests the move isn’t "stretched" yet; in plain English, RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling has become overheated.

The mixed moving-average backdrop explains the two-way trade: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (bullish), but the death cross from August 2025 (50-day below 200-day) still argues rallies may need repeated confirmation.

Key Resistance : $111.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $111.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $85.50 — a prior demand zone that sits above the 52-week low area ($81.24)

How ServiceNow Automates Business Processes

ServiceNow provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model, with a core focus on IT workflows for enterprise customers. It started in IT service management and has expanded its workflow automation into customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations.

That backdrop matters for today’s news because security and risk modernization is a natural extension of the company’s "single platform" pitch—using the same workflow and automation logic to replace older, fragmented tools.

Pairing with Accenture also speaks to how these platforms get adopted in large enterprises, where implementation and managed services can be as important as the software itself.

ServiceNow Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Down from 82 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Down from 82 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.93 billion (Up from $3.21 billion YoY)

: $3.93 billion (Up from $3.21 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 59.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $138.21. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Upgraded to Buy (Target $125.00) (July 1)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $125.00) (July 1) BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $150.00) (June 29)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $150.00) (June 29) Benchmark: Buy (Raises Target to $130.00) (June 15)

What Would $1,000 Invested In NOW Be Worth?

A $1,000 investment in ServiceNow on July 1, 2021, would have been worth $911 on June 30, 2026—a total return of -8.9% over the period. The stake swung between $627 and more than $2,000, ending well below its 2025 peak.

The ride included a deep drawdown, with the position hitting its period low on October 14, 2022, and a maximum drawdown of -64.5% along the way. Momentum later reversed, culminating in a period high on January 28, 2025, before the investment finished the five-year window at $911 on June 30, 2026.

On an annualized basis, ServiceNow returned -1.9% over the holding period, lagging the S&P 500’s 11.7% annualized return and the Nasdaq 100’s 15.8%. Among the listed peers, Meta Platforms, Inc. was the standout, posting a 106.2% annualized return over the same timeframe.

Today, SERVICENOW, INC. has a market capitalization of about $107.6 billion. The stock’s current P/E ratio is 59.1.

ServiceNow Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ServiceNow, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: ServiceNow’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak momentum and weak value, meaning the bull case leans on execution and continued demand rather than "cheap" pricing. For longer-term trend followers, the key technical tell is whether the stock can build above the $111.00 area and start working back toward its 200-day moving average.

NOW Stock Price Movement Wednesday Morning

NOW Stock Price Activity: ServiceNow shares were up 3.45% at $102.71 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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