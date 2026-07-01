Why Is SanDisk Stock Falling Wednesday?

Nasdaq futures were down 0.92%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.34%, weighing on growth-oriented names.
The decline appeared to reflect broader market weakness and profit-taking following the stock’s sharp rally over the past year. After a strong run, momentum stocks often experience larger swings when market sentiment deteriorates.
Despite Wednesday’s early decline, SanDisk stock has surged over 857% year-to-date. The stock has gained 29.08% over the last month and 4,957.23% over the past year.
Technical Picture Remains Bullish
Despite the premarket decline, SanDisk continues to trade well above its key moving averages. The stock remains 8.1% above its 20-day simple moving average, 33.4% above its 50-day SMA and 205.9% above its 200-day SMA.
The upward alignment of those moving averages continues to support the longer-term bullish trend, although near-term volatility has increased.
The MACD remains above its signal line and the histogram is positive, indicating momentum remains constructive despite the recent pullback.
A key support area sits around the 20-day SMA and 20-day exponential moving average. A sustained break below that zone could shift attention toward the 50-day moving averages.
The next major resistance level is near $2,354.50, around the stock’s recent 52-week high.
Earnings And Analyst Outlook
SanDisk is expected to report quarterly results on Aug. 13, although the date remains subject to change.
Wall Street expects earnings of $33.36 per share, compared with 29 cents a year earlier, on revenue of $8.24 billion, up from $1.90 billion in the prior-year quarter.
The stock trades at roughly 77.7 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.
Analysts maintain an overall Buy rating with an average price forecast of $1,730.75. Recent rating actions include:
- Bernstein: Outperform; price forecast raised to $3,000 on June 30.
- Citigroup: Buy; price forecast raised to $2,500 on June 25.
- Mizuho: Outperform; price forecast raised to $2,200 on June 8.
Benzinga Edge And ETF Exposure
According to Benzinga Edge, SanDisk carries a Momentum score of 99.97, reflecting its strong price trend. However, its Value score of 4.54 suggests the shares remain expensive relative to traditional valuation metrics.
SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were down 4.03% at $2,182.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo via Shutterstock
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