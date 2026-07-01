Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Growing Stock Market Chart with Candlestick Design. Digital Graph Showing a Healthy Bullish Market Trend for a Business Listing. Computer Screen with Financial Report, Investment Data
July 1, 2026 9:18 AM 2 min read

Churchill Capital Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What Investors Need to Know

What Investors Should Know About CCXI’s Merger with Agility Robotics

The latest filings keep the focus on CCXI’s planned deal with Agility Robotics, which is structured around a $2.5 billion pre-money equity value and is expected to bring in over $620 million in gross proceeds. That includes $420 million from CCXI’s trust and a $200 million common-stock PIPE priced at $10 per share, led by Foxconn.

Investors are also keying in on the structure that has all existing Agility shareholders rolling equity into the combined company with a 180-day lock-up, a detail reiterated in a $200 million PIPE breakdown.

What Is Churchill Capital Corp XI and Its Business Model?

Churchill Capital Corp XI is a blank check company, meaning it’s essentially a public vehicle designed to merge with a private business and take it public. Because of that structure, the stock often trades less on traditional fundamentals and more on deal terms, financing details, and the market’s appetite for the target’s story.

In this case, the target is Agility Robotics, which makes Digit, a commercially deployed humanoid robot aimed at manufacturing and logistics use cases.

CCXI Stock Price Movement During Premarket Trading

CCXI Stock Price Activity: Churchill Capital Corp shares were up 5.39% at $18.40 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved