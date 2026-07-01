Circle Internet Group Faces New Stablecoin Rivalry From Open USD: What Investors Need to Know

Circle Internet Group shares are trending higher. Why are CRCL shares climbing?

What Is Driving Circle Internet Group’s Stock Today?

Open Standard formally launched Open USD on Tuesday, a stablecoin pitched for global money movement where businesses can mint and redeem without fees or volume limits, and where partners receive reserve earnings after management fees. More than 140 companies have committed to support it, including Visa and Mastercard.

Circle’s competitive risk is landing as USDC’s scale has already been slipping, with its market cap down to $73.7 billion from the year-to-date high of $80 billion. That reserve shrink matters because Circle’s revenue model is tied to investing stablecoin reserves in short-term government bonds, and the two-year yield has also eased to around 4.09% from a 4.235% year-to-date high.

Circle also has a counterweight catalyst on the board after its affiliate Circle Internet Financial signed an MOU with Nomura on June 26 to pursue digital finance opportunities, including Japan. The collaboration specifically flagged instant settlement using stablecoins and on-chain collateral management.

Critical Levels To Watch For CRCL Stock

Even with Wednesday’s premarket lift, the longer-term chart is still heavy: the stock is trading 20.5% below its 20-day SMA ($79.82) and 35.1% below its 200-day SMA ($97.73), which keeps rallies vulnerable to selling into overhead supply. The moving-average structure stays bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and a "death cross" in June (the 50-day SMA crossing below the 200-day SMA).

For momentum, MACD remains the cleaner read right now: it’s below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure fading unless buyers can rebuild trend strength. In plain terms, MACD below its signal line often means the recent rebound attempts are losing steam versus the prior upswing.

The bigger-picture damage also shows up in the 12-month performance (down 67.47%), and the stock is still much closer to its 52-week low ($49.90) than its 52-week high ($262.97). That context matters because it suggests many participants may treat rebounds as "sell-the-rip" opportunities until price can reclaim key moving averages.

Key Resistance : $77.00 — a prior rebound area that lines up with the market’s recent "line in the sand" for failed bounces

: $77.00 — a prior rebound area that lines up with the market’s recent "line in the sand" for failed bounces Key Support: $49.90 — the 52-week low zone, which is the clearest downside reference if selling resumes

CRCL Stock Price Movement During Premarket Session

CRCL Stock Price Activity: Circle Internet Group shares were up 1.26% at $63.42 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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