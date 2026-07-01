Oklo Stock Rises as Groves Reactor Clears Key DOE Safety Milestone, Targeting Criticality in July

Oklo stock is surging to new heights today. Why is OKLO stock surging?

The Approval

The DSA is the facility’s final safety basis, grounded on a detailed technical analysis of potential hazards, safety controls, and operating requirements needed to support safe startup. The approval follows DOE’s earlier approval of the Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis, which established the facility’s preliminary safety basis during design and construction. The DSA was approved under DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program.

With both analyses approved, Groves moves into DOE’s final pre-startup review. The remaining steps are DOE’s readiness review and startup approval, after which the facility will be authorized to receive and load nuclear fuel, conduct startup testing, and proceed toward first criticality—the point at which a reactor achieves a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. Oklo is targeting first criticality for Groves in July.

Groves is the first advanced reactor project to receive DSA approval on privately owned land, with wholly commercially sourced fuel, equipment, and systems delivered entirely by the private sector under DOE oversight.

Oklo Shares Spike

OKLO Price Action: At the time of publication, Oklo shares are trading 3.97% higher at $54.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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