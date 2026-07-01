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July 1, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

Nike, Shutterstock And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2026.

Nike posted fourth-quarter revenue of $10.97 billion, beating analyst estimates of $10.86 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share for the period, beating analyst estimates of 13 cents per share.

Nike shares fell 4% to $39.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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