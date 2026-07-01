Klarna Stock Rises After Swedish Court Awards $1.97 Billion in Antitrust Damages Against Google

The Ruling

Stockholm’s Patent and Market Court ruled in PriceRunner’s favor, awarding $1.97 billion in damages. The award compensates for lost revenue caused by Google’s preferential treatment of its own comparison-shopping service over independent price-comparison services—conduct the court found also drove up costs for consumers.

“When markets work well, everyone benefits. Consumers get higher quality at lower cost, companies stay focused on serving customers rather than defending position, and society is better off for it,” said Dan Greaves, Head of Communications and Policy at Klarna. “This ruling supports a healthier, more competitive market for the way people compare products and services.”

What Is PriceRunner?

Klarna Shares Shoot Higher

KLAR Price Action: At the time of publication, Klarna shares are trading 6.27% higher at $21.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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